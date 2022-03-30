Former Broncos workout for NFL scouts at Boise State's Pro Day

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State held its annual pro day to give players a chance to showcase their skills and talent for NFL scouts ahead of the draft that happens at the end of April.

Khalil Shakir has the best chance of being a top pick in the draft as Shakir did an extensive workout running routes for the scouts while adding four inches to his vertical leap from the combine.

The players at Boise State participated in the benching 225 pounds as many times as possible. The athletes also tested their vertical jump, the broad jump, performed the shuttle drill, the three-cone drill and ran the 40-yard dash.

The former Broncos who participated included offensive lineman Jake Stetz, defensive back Kekaula Kaniho, wide receiver Octavius Evans, running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, offensive lineman Uzo Osuji, punter Joel Velazquez, long snapper Daniel Cantrell along with Shakir.

"I’ve dreamed about this moment since middle school since I was a little kid, it's pretty incredible," said Osuji. "I'm just trying to live it out and I definitely really appreciate Boise State because coming here was the best decision for me."

After the combine drills, the players did positional drills for the scouts that came from 21 of different NFL teams.

“At first I was a little nervous, but at the end of the day me and Shaq talked that we have been doing this for a long time," said Evans. "I feel like we did good overall just showing the scouts that we want it and that we want to play."

Pro Day also signifies the end of these players' careers at Boise State. While they worked out while fans, current players and former players like David Moa cheered them on. But for Velazquez, he got to show off his big leg one more time on the blue punting and kicking field goals.

"I woke up this morning with that game day feeling, that was cool," said Velazquez. "Once I started warming up everything loosens up and it’s game time my body feels great and it was a ton of fun kicking on the blue again."

It's an opportunity Boise State officials worked hard over the years, improving the exposure for their players. While Shakir is projected to be a third round pick, it's the other guys like long snapper Daniel Cantrell who really appreciate this opportunity.

"It’s awesome seeing the scouts come out it shows what Boise State has built," said Cantrell. "They want to come out and see how we perform so it was awesome."

The Draft begins April 28. Idaho News 6 will continue to cover the Broncos and the 2022 NFL draft.