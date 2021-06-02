Former Boise State standout makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore could soon be in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Moore is one of 78 former Football Bowl Subdivision student-athletes on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

He is the winningest quarterback in the history of college football and has already been inducted into the BSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 players have been inducted," said NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell in a statement. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Moore was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2010 and named conference offensive player of the year three times, according to BSU Athletics. He led the Broncos to a record of 50-3 in his four years as a starter and finished his career second in NCAA history in passing touchdowns with 142.

He finished his college career third in passing efficiency (168.97) and fifth in career passing yardage with 14,667.

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the player needs to have been named a first-team All-American by a national selector, played the last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior and played within the last 50 years.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced in early 2022, BSU announced. The Class will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 6, 2022, at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.