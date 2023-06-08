Former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison poised to start at running back for Minnesota Vikings

BOISE, Idaho — It looks like former Boise State running back, Alexander Mattison, will take over the Minnesota Vikings starting position in the 2023-24 NFL season.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Minnesota is releasing four-time Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook.

Cook who rushed for almost 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns last season is now a free agent, leaving Mattison on top of the Vikings depth chart.

Mattison is under contract through the end of the 2024 NFL season, after signing a two-year $7 million contact this off season.

Mattison was a standout in his three seasons at Boise State. In his final year, 2018, he became the first Bronco to win the Mountain West rushing title, gaining 1,415 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns on the ground.

For his 2018 season, Mattison was named as a first team All-Mountain West running back. Mattison was a third-round draft pick in 2019 and was the eighth running back drafted overall that year.