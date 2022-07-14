BOISE, Idaho — A group of former Boise State basketball players are joining The Basketball Tournament .

The tournament, or TBT, is an annual basketball competition that invites 64 teams of college alumni groups to play in a single-elimination tournament for a grand prize of $1 million.

“We haven’t even talked about the money,” former Bronco forward Ryan Watkins said. “Right now its all about being back together, figuring each other out, and just going and competing."

The team is made up of mostly former BSU basketball players and named themselves “Once a Bronco.” Notable alumni like Derrick Marks and Thomas Bropleh play for the team while being coached by Boise State standout Reggie Larry. Larry is currently an assistant coach at the College of Southern Idaho for their women’s basketball program.

The team’s first game is Monday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they will play Team Challenge ALS.

@BleedblueTBT finishing up their meet & greet at the Bronco Student Union.



Before the team heads to New Mexico, they are spending time in the Treasure Valley community. On Wednesday, the team hosted a meet-and-greet at the Bronco Student Union where they met fans, signed autographs and took pictures.

After that, they went to the Nampa Boys and Girls Club to speak and play basketball with the children there.

“It's amazing to be able to help the community out, all our guys are big on that,” Watkins said. “We all came up in the boys and girls club. We all wanted to see people who made it to that next level and who progressed in sports and whatever they were trying to do. It's great to be able to be in that position to give back and help out the kids.”

To cap off the community events, Once a Bronco will have a "happy hour" event on Friday at Western Proper in Boise.

The team’s first game will be broadcasted on ESPN 3 at 3 p.m. Monday.