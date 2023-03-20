Former Boise Police Chief takes next step in potential run for Mayor

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police Chief Michael Masterson has taken the next step to potentially challenge incumbent Lauren McLean to be the next Mayor of Boise.

Rumors had been circulating that he was considering a run for the office. On March 20, a document was filed with the Idaho Secretary of State naming Masterson as a candidate seeking the office of Mayor, City of Boise.

Per Masterson's Linked-in page he is a self described:

"Senior executive with thirty eight years of progressively responsible positions in policing culturally diverse communities of 200,000+. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with a commitment to creating a team approach in delivering high quality police services. Author of numerous articles on quality improvement, leadership and community policing. Extensive experience in introducing, guiding and evaluating organizational change initiatives. Recognized as a highly organized, creative and dedicated professional with demonstrated leadership abilities."

Masterson served as the Chief of Police in Boise from January 2005 through January 2015 under previous Mayor, David Bieter. Beiter was unseated by McLean in a runoff election in 2019.