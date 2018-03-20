Footprints lead Meridian Police to four home burglary suspects

MERIDIAN, ID - Meridian Police arrested three men and a juvenile girl Monday for burglarizing and damaging a vacant Meridian home.

Officers were dispatched to a vacant house in the 2500 block of East Franklin Road Monday, where the homeowner had discovered his residence (which is for sale) had been broken into and damaged, including several windows which had been broken.

Officers followed footprints from the home to the nearby Meridian Academy, where a fellow officer was investigating another vandalism. Officials say about $1,200 in damage was done to several of the school’s outbuildings. “Using surveillance footage, officers were able to identify those involved,” said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

Officers arrested Tanner Sypert, 21; Steven Allen, 27; and Andrew Clark, 19. All are from Meridian. Police also arrested a 17-year-old girl. Being a juvenile, her name was not released.

Sypert, Allen and Clark were all arrested for burglary of the home, and two counts each of malicious injury to property -- for damage to both the home and the school, Basterrechea said. Clark was also arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The girl was arrested for one count of unlawful entry and one count of felony criminal conspiracy.