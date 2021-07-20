Food Truck Week: Sugar Wagon

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — 17-year old Sage Hull had big aspirations before she even hit junior high.

"It was probably 4th or 5th grade that she started saying mom, I want to own my own business. And at that time it was a bakery. She wanted to do some baking," said Sugar Wagon Co-Owner Briana Hull.

Last year at only 16-years of age, she learned about the many little shaved ice shacks you might see spread around the Treasure Valley, and thought the idea was a good one.

"I was like what if we just start one, and make it big enough to go into something, I guess, bigger?" questioned Sugar Wagon Co-Owner Sage Hull.

She was so serious, she actually arranged a pitch meeting with her in-house investors that she calls her parents.

"She put pen to paper, she was very detailed, she pitched us and I said ok," said Briana.

Then on to step two, which was raising the funds to start a business.

"So I gave her a dollar amount, and I said this is what you need to work towards if you want to do this and not only did she meet that, she did one and a half times that amount. She saved everything, everything. We couldn't be more proud," said Briana.

Thinking back to my teenage years and how different we apparently were, I was curious to know how she managed to save thousands upon thousands of dollars.

"I've always kind of been a hoarder for money, to be honest. Like I always save it until I absolutely want something. She says that's her favorite hobby, she likes to hoard her money. Never lose that. I know, not a bad problem to have," said Sage and Briana.

Fast forward to May of this year, Sage and Briana revved up the Sugar Wagon, a food truck serving up different varieties of shaved ice, ice cream, and other sweet treats. But of course, just like most food businesses, there was a trial and error period.

"We started with pretzels and corndogs as well...and nachos. And your cookies. And my cookies. She's a really good baker," said Sage.

And though those items went downhill, their popularity went the other direction and they are booking different events and venues regularly. But they're getting much more out of it than just new customers.

"As a mom, to have a teenager that wants to spend this much time with me, I'm blessed. I'm blessed," said Briana.

Though the mobile business and it's creator are both incredibly young, the Sugar Wagon is certain to satisfy the sweet tooth cravings of every and any age.

"We are proud of what we're serving and we always say that if it doesn't look good or it doesn't taste good, it doesn't go out the window. And so for me, that's really important, and we do have our favorite tag line of that we serve, you can do that. Happiness in a cup. We do. We serve happiness in a cup," said both mother and daughter.

