Food benefits for Idaho WIC recipients temporarily increasing

The average Idahoan enrolled in WIC receives approximately $45 of healthy foods per month. There are currently about 31,000 people per month receiving Idaho WIC assistance.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced the state received $2.4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which will boost the Cash-Value Benefit for WIC participants. The value will increase by more than three times the current amount for up to four months, according to IDHW. The money will also increase the revenue for Idaho WIC-authorized grocery retailers.

The monthly Cash-Value Benefit is $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. The federal money will allow a temporary increase of up to $35 per month for women and children.

With the additional money, Central District Health officials encourage eligible Idahoans to apply for the program.

“Healthy choices are at the core of the WIC program. We are excited to further promote good nutrition habits through a boost in benefits specifically for families to buy healthy fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Emily Waddoups, WIC program manager at Central District Health in a statement. “This is also a great time for families to see if they qualify for WIC. It’s an easy process that people can complete online or by calling our team. Enrolling, receiving, and using WIC benefits is easier than ever and helps families with young children stretch their budget.”