CALDWELL, Idaho — Flüf Candy in Caldwell, Idaho sells the softest sugar.

Located beneath Indian Creek this so-called sugar speak-easy is a hidden gem under the plaza. Even the name makes you smile.

Co-owners Matt and Kristen Fowler are the king and queen of this candy kingdom. The married couple first considered the idea after their daughter Cora's 8th birthday party.

"She wanted a rainbow-cloud-unicorn party," said Matt.

A rainbow party — and a cotton candy cake to match.

"And I was like, 'I don’t know how to do that but we’ll figure it out," he said.

The cake was so cute, family and friends wanted to know where they could find one.

"People were like, 'It’s a really cute cake how much? And I'm like, 'I have no idea, we can make you a cake,'" said Matt Fowler.

Making cotton candy cakes for a living is a far-cry from the Matt's previous career path.

"[I was] working warehouse jobs, a lot of delivery jobs, swimming in negativity," he said.

But the former Army Specialist, who had deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 to 2009, knew he wanted to spend time with his family and focus on the sweet things in life.

Kristen was in full support. She says building a business around happiness and mental health is their priority.

So if you are feeling nostalgic for your childhood or the county fair — head to Flüf Candy — where hand-spun sugar is their specialty.