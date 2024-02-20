Flu cases surge in the Treasure Valley says Primary Health

Primary Health Medical Group is reporting a surge of Influenza B cases in the Treasure Valley.

According to data from multiple Primary Health facilities across the Treasure Valley, the flu is spreading and those infected are experiencing harsher symptoms.

“We saw more than 250 cases of influenza in our clinics last week, and the majority of those were influenza B,”

explained Ann Weiss, M.D., “We’ve seen some pretty ill patients with this strain, so we encourage those with symptoms to get tested and receive anti-viral medication if they qualify. For healthy patients who haven’t received their annual flu vaccine, the CDC continues to recommend getting vaccinated as long as the virus is spreading.”

According to Primary Health, flu symptoms can include:



fever or feeling feverish

chills

coughing or sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

body aches or headaches

general fatigue

Anyone feeling sick or showing symptoms can walk in to be evaluated for flu or book their urgent care visit ahead of time at Primary Health. Masks are required and provided for all patients with symptoms.

