Flooding, hail and thunderstorms in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — LATEST UPDATES:

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Boise and Barber, ID until 12:00 a.m. on June 7th.

Flash Flood Warning including Boise ID and Barber ID until 12:00 AM MDT pic.twitter.com/g2YYycqbru — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 7, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boise and Nampa, ID, alerting Idahoans to 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail.

A special weather statement has been released for Melba, Murphy and Silver City, ID which warns of 55 mph winds and possible pea-sized hail through 9:15 p.m.

Reports of 60 mph winds in the Mountain Home area, which will be moving into the Boise area around 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service released several warnings regarding the conditions in the Treasure Valley following 60 mph winds, severe hail, and thunderstorms in the area.

The NWS issued special weather statements, which will last through 8:45 p.m. on June 6th for Boise, Eagle, Emmett and Barber, ID with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Mountain Home and Grand View areas.

A severe weather alert was also released for Mayfield, Prairie, and Orchard, ID through 9:00 p.m. on June 6th.

KIVI Staff

The storm has caused flooding in areas across the valley, with standing water visible from the Boise connector.

Given the conditions, the NWS is advising Idaho residents to take shelter indoors, use caution while driving, and stay up to date on weather alerts.