Flood Advisory issued for southwest Idaho as thunderstorms develop

CALDWELL, Idaho — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Southwestern region in Idaho due to thunderstorms which could produce hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

🌧️A flood advisory is in effect until 2pm MDT for western Caldwell, ID, Huston, ID, and Homedale, ID. Minor street flooding has been reported due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Rain will continue through tonight! Remember, turn around, don't drown! #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/q9Fn3ddeYk — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) September 3, 2023

The impacted area includes western Caldwell, Huston, and Homedale. The advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. on September 3rd, though rain will continue through the night.