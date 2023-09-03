Watch Now
Flood Advisory issued for southwest Idaho as thunderstorms develop

Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 13:49:46-04

CALDWELL, Idaho — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Southwestern region in Idaho due to thunderstorms which could produce hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The impacted area includes western Caldwell, Huston, and Homedale. The advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. on September 3rd, though rain will continue through the night.

