Flock Cancer Street Stroll helping all local families battling and surviving breast cancer

On Saturday, Harrison Blvd. will be "flocked" in Pink for the 3rd Annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll.

Between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm, breast cancer survivors, friends and families will be strutting their stuff in this annual event to raise money for local families facing the challenges surrounding a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Local Boisean and breast cancer survivor Leslie Scantling started this event in 2021 when, after years of joining and supporting other walks, she learned that none of the money raised was staying and helping locally.

In its first year, the Flock Cancer Street Stroll raised $25,000 and funds went directly toward supporting local programs.

Now a little more organized, including more charity groups and sponsors, the community event hopes to continue its growth and support for the locals.

This year's key sponsor is Bronco Motors, though many organizations from the Treasure Valley, including Idaho News 6 KIVI, have donated time and resources for this amazing cause.

The St. Alphonsus mammogram truck will be on-site performing free exams, as well as food trucks and walkers decked out in their favorite Pink Flamingo gear!

There are still shirts available if anyone wants to participate, just check the website flockcanceridaho.org for the specifics. The Flock Party starts at 9:00 am.

