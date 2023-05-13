Flock Cancer Street Stroll continues to grow while helping cancer survivors

BOISE, Idaho — The Flock Cancer Street Stroll happened for the third time on Harrison Boulevard as breast cancer survivors, their families and the community comes together in support.

Leslie Scantling started this event three years ago when the Susan G. Komen Foundation got canceled because of the pandemic, the first year the walk raised $25,000, last year $65,000 and this year it will be even more although we don't have the final numbers yet.

"There is a chance we clear six figures," said Scantling. "It all stays local for amazing programs that help all of our survivors and survivor families in this valley."

The non-profit's work on that front has been amazing, but the event is much more for breast cancer survivors in an emotional day of support.

"It is my first time and I’m really glad I brought Kleenex because it has been really emotional, very supportive and powerful," said survivor Nancy Jane Lane.

Ringing the bell signifies the end of cancer treatment, it's an important milestone on the road to recovery and Nancy Jane Lane got to ring it for the first time since she got diagnosed with this devastating disease.

"Got a little choked up there no doubt about it," said Lane. "I haven’t rung any bell so far in recovery and for me it was whew and my poor husband he might start crying anytime too."

The Flock Cancer Street Stroll has grown into a huge community event where neighbors deck out Harrison Boulevard in pink, we saw Boise Police with their breast cancer awareness car and the walk also features resources like the Saint Alphonsus mammogram bus.

Scanling is a breast cancer survivor herself and so is her mother, that's another reason why she started Flock Cancer and in three short years it has already made a huge impact locally.

"It is just so joyous," said Scantling. "I get emotional, the turnout has been amazing between the community the neighbors we are just flocked out this year."

For more information on ways to donate or help the causeclick here.