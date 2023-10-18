Flock Cancer and Bustin' Out of Boise committed to fighting Breast Cancer in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — October is national Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to Saint Alphonsus, Idaho ranks 47th in the nation when it comes to screenings, and 35% of women in the state have never been screened for breast cancer.

Every month of the year, multiple organizations step up to raise awareness as well as help people and families who are going through cancer.

Leslie Scantling founded Flock Cancer and the Street Stroll they do every May. The Stroll happens on Harrison Blvd. in Boise and brings together cancer survivors, their families, and community members.

Scantling is a fourth-generation breast cancer survivor, so she knows firsthand how important screenings are.

"First-time cancer diagnoses are becoming more and more common as opposed to the family variety, so everyone has to be very, very aware and cognizant of it," Scantling told Idaho News 6.

Flock Cancer works closely with another local non-profit, Bustin' Out of Boise.

The group looks to "fill the gap" in needs for women going through cancer treatment. They have a list of services they will help with or pay for and each woman can choose what works best for themselves.

"They’re in a time frame where their health is at risk and a lot of times they’re fighting for their lives," said Tami Malone, a co-founder of Bustin' Out of Boise, about why their service is needed. "So if that’s one little piece we can give them back of empowerment. It’s a powerful thing.”

The groups both put all their resources back into Idaho and the Treasure Valley, something they think is crucial.

“To be able to use our leverage to give directly back to those people in need, I think there’s a lot of great opportunities for our valley," Scantling said. "I just keep talking to my survivor sisters and these survivor families and say, what did you rely on? or what did you miss? or what do you need?”

