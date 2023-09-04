Watch Now
Things to Do

Actions

Flipside Fest 2023 tickets on sale now

flipside fest logo
Flipside Fest, 2023.
Flipside Fest, 2023.
flipside fest logo
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 12:32:24-04

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Flipside Fest 2023 tickets are on sale now. Hosted by the Duck Club, the three-day music and mural festival is just a few weeks away on the weekend of Sept. 22-24.

Open to all-ages the multi-venue festival features around 80 local and touring bands as well as an immersive on-foot exploration of Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create district.

Early Bird passes have already sold out, however three-day passes can still be purchased for $99. Single Day tickets are also available for $49.

Headliners this year include The Walkmen, The Regrettes, George Clanton and Babe Rainbow.

A playlist of artists slated to perform can be found at the Flipside Fest website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light