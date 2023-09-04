Flipside Fest 2023 tickets on sale now

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Flipside Fest 2023 tickets are on sale now. Hosted by the Duck Club, the three-day music and mural festival is just a few weeks away on the weekend of Sept. 22-24.

Open to all-ages the multi-venue festival features around 80 local and touring bands as well as an immersive on-foot exploration of Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create district.

Early Bird passes have already sold out, however three-day passes can still be purchased for $99. Single Day tickets are also available for $49.

Headliners this year include The Walkmen, The Regrettes, George Clanton and Babe Rainbow.

A playlist of artists slated to perform can be found at the Flipside Fest website.