Flash flooding causes highway closures near Murphy, Idaho

Thunderstorms are causing flash flooding near Murphy, Idaho resulting in closures along the highway. This flooding starts at milepost 19 and is expected to shut down the road for the rest of the night.

In the meantime, drivers are being routed through Mountain Home to get around the flooding.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a flash flood warning for the following areas:



Southeastern Blaine County

East Central Lincoln County

Northeastern Minidoka County

The warning was issued at 5:45 p.m. on June 13, alerting residents and those in the area to severe thunder and hailstorms which have been causing flooding across the valley in recent weeks.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Murphy ID until 5:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/fy4EQ16gEe — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 13, 2023

The storm warning for the region has been extended through 7:45 p.m. with updates to follow.