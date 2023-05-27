Flash flood warning for Gem County

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a flash flood warning for Northeastern Gem County which will last until 5:15 p.m. The flash flooding, caused by thunderstorms in the area, is ongoing.

Locations that will experience flash flooding include the county's Sage Hen Reservoir. This includes the following streams:

Squaw Creek, Second Fork Squaw Creek, Pine Creek, Third Fork Squaw Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Kennedy Creek, Renwyck Creek and Sheep Creek.

Experts predict 2-3 inches of rainfall during the flood warning.