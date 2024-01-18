Five ITD snowplows struck in the last week

IDAHO — Nine Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) snowplows have been hit by drivers this winter. Five of those strikes happened in the last seven days.

ITD says one strike happened along Karcher Rd. in Nampa on Tuesday. While merging onto the interstate, a pickup pulling a trailer lost control. ITD says the trailer swung out, striking the wing of the plow. There's no lasting damage to that snowplow.

On Wednesday, two plow strikes happened on I-84, both in the Magic Valley. ITD adds that in both of those incidents, a semi truck rear ended the plow. Those plows will be out of service for up to two weeks.

Last winter, ITD plows were struck 17 times.

To ensure safety around snowplows, ITD offers these reminders:

