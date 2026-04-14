Fish & Game investigating two illegally killed elk in N. Idaho state park

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Officials with Idaho Fish & Game are looking for additional information regarding the illegal killing of two elk inside Farragut State Park in Northern Idaho.

Fish & Game conservation officers were notified of the dead elk on April 12. The deceased elk included a bull calf and a cow. The two elk's remains were located within a half mile of the visitor center of the state park.

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Investigating officers concluded that both elk were shot and that portions of each animal had been taken from the carcasses.

"These types of crimes are violations of Idaho law and losses of valuable public resources. Elk are iconic big game gems in Idaho, and illegal harvest undermines management efforts that sustain healthy herds." - Idaho Fish & Game

Authorities believe the illegal shooting occurred in the middle of the night.

Elk season is currently closed, and no elk hunting is allowed within the state park's boundaries.

Members of the public who provide valuable tips that help the investigative effort may be eligible for a cash reward courtesy of Citizens Against Poaching.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800)-632-5999. Information can also be reported online.