Fish & Game euthanizes mountain lion after sighting at Lewis-Clark State College

LEWISTON, Idaho — A mountain lion that was recently spotted on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston has been euthanized by officials with Idaho Fish & Game.

Wildlife officials report that the mountain lion was first seen in Lewiston on Feb. 1.

On Feb. 3, Idaho Fish & Game located the lion within a mile of the original sighting location. They surmised the lion was the same animal due to its size and close proximity to the initial sighting location.

Due to the precarious location of the mountain lion, wildlife officials decided against tranquilizing the animal and instead opted for euthanization.

"Lethally removing an animal is never an easy decision. Idaho Fish and Game prioritizes public safety when responding to wildlife incidents in urban or residential areas. Each situation is evaluated individually to determine the most appropriate response based on available information and conditions at the scene." - Idaho Fish & Game

With help from the Lewiston Police Department, Idaho Fish & Game proceeded to "humanely euthanize" the mountain lion.