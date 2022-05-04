First Thursday kicking off with 'supersized' celebration

BOISE, Idaho — First Thursday celebrations kick off this week in downtown Boise. The May event will be "supersized," and will include additional performances and music throughout all of downtown Boise.

The event, which kicks off May 5, will also host local nonprofits as they reach out to the public as part of their Idaho Gives campaigns.

The 2022 First Thursday series is organized by Downtown Boise Association, and sponsored by Columbia Bank. Festivities will run through October. Every first Thursday of a new month, community members can enjoy art, shopping, dining and entertainment.

“Thanks to DBA, First Thursday has become something that we celebrate every month. It is a day focused on bringing recognition to local downtown businesses and building community," said Kendall Shelton, VP and NeighborHub manager at Columbia Bank.

Festivities will start at 5 p.m. on The Grove Plaza and will continue through the evening. For a full list of vendors and artists, click here.