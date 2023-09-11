First Responders train together in active shooter scenarios

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — No one wants to be faced with an active shooter scenario.

However, proper training can be the difference between life and death should local authorities be confronted with an active threat.

Members of local police, firefighters, and paramedics were given the opportunity to do just that in an Active Threat Integrated Response Course that took place at the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

First responders participated in this three-day training course, learning how to work together in the event of an active shooter situation.

The training included role-playing, setting up command posts, and working with ambulances in realistic scenarios to provide threat assessments and treatments for victims.

Each agency has its own set of priorities, and this unified training allows them to learn about each others' specialties, and overcome potential communication issues should a real threat occur.

The familiarity and challenges encountered in the training scenarios will be invaluable should the teams be faced with a real active shooting situation.