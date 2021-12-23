First responders Shine a Light at St. Luke's Children's Hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Patients at St. Luke's Children's Hospital shared a moment of holiday cheer with Boise's first responders Wednesday night.

Firefighters, police officers and other emergency responders showed up with their vehicles to light up the night sky. The event was to show support for families spending time in the hospital during the holidays.

"For me personally It's important. My wife and I were actually in the hospital around the holidays last year with our son last year," said Lt. Josiah Ransom of the Boise Police Department. "So, It's just really cool for us to say thank you to St. Luke's. To the doctors, nurses, staff. They cared for me and my wife and son. This is a little way we can say thank you too."

Patients at the hospital watched the light show from windows and the sky bridge, some even shined their own flashlights back at the first responders.