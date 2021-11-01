First Idaho Free Blockbuster location opens in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The first Free Blockbuster in Idaho opened behind the Nampa Civic Center.

People can put any media they like in it, like music, movies and games. People can think of the Free Blockbuster like Little Free Libraries, where you can take what you want and drop off what you don't.

Idaho News 6

According to the Free Blockbuster website, a former Blockbuster employee in California thought of the idea. The first Free Blockbuster was placed in 2019.

There are Free Blockbuster boxes available for purchase on the Free Blockbuster website. The FAQ for founding a franchise says you can also refurbish a newspaper box or make it out of anything you want.

If you let the creators know, your Free Blockbuster location will be added to a map.