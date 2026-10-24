First flu-related death reported in Idaho for 2026-27 season

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) has reported the first flu death of the 2026-27 season in the state.

According to IDHW, an Owyhee County man over 65 years old was confirmed to have died of the illness.

They also shared that emergency department and urgent care visits involving flu in the last two weeks have been higher than they were this time last year.

On average, Idaho sees around 60 deaths related to flu for the last five seasons. Most deaths were reported among individuals aged 50 or over.

Dr. Katheryn Turner, Idaho's deputy state epidemiologist, said that receiving the flu vaccine annually reduces the risk of illness — and death from flu.

This year's vaccines aim to protect people from three different flu viruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to vaccination, IDHW recommends regularly washing your hands, covering coughs, and staying home when you feel under the weather to help minimize spreading the flu.