First ever Squawkyfest celebrates craft beer and Idaho history at the Old Penitentiary

BOISE, Idaho — The Old Idaho Penitentiary will be hosting its first craft beer festival on May 7 from 12 to 5 p.m. The event's name, Squawkyfest, references an old nickname for the alcoholic beverage fermented by prisoners at the penitentiary while it was in operation.

The inaugural Squawkyfest is both a beer festival and a brewer's competition, featuring eight Idaho breweries that will be serving their brews while also trying to brew the best batch of squawky.

The event will have music, food and will open access to the Old Penitentiary buildings and exhibits. For more information or tickets to this 21+ event, visit history.idaho.gov/events