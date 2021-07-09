First-ever Idaho Talent Fest to kick off Saturday

A first-of-its-kind event will raise funds and awareness for those suffering from FSH Muscular Dystrophy and support local artists at the same time.

Performers from all over the Treasure Valley will take to the Nampa Civic Center stage Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. to battle it out to take home the grand prize.

Finalists will perform live in front of judges and a live audience! Awards of $1,000, $500, and $250 will be given to the first, second, and third place winners respectively. There will also be a people’s choice award determined by the live audience and a very special award given to the hero who raises the most money for FSHD.

If you'd like to attend, the lobby opens at 6:30 pm, and theater doors open at 7:00 pm. If you can't make it in person, organizers say you can still support your favorite act and those suffering from FSH Muscular Dystrophy by making a donation in their name.