First case of omicron variant confirmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed on Friday.

The Utah Department of Health said the person who tested positive with the variant lives in the southwest part of the state and recently returned home after traveling to South Africa.

According to officials, the person is fully vaccinated and is recovering at home and experiencing only mild symptoms. An investigation into the case was conducted individuals that came in close contact with the person have been identified.

UDOH claims the person and their close contacts have been cooperative during the investigation and are all in isolation.

“Given the high number of Utahns traveling in and out of the state, it is not surprising the Omicron variant has been found in Utah,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the UDOH. “The discovery of this case does not change the way Utah residents should protect themselves, but reinforces that we all need to take this virus seriously.”

