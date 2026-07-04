Fireworks blamed for 2 Ammon brush fires that threatened homes

AMMON – Two fires in the Ammon area have been extinguished, thanks to the massive response of multiple fire agencies.

Two fires started in separate neighborhoods Friday night as a result of people lighting fireworks. The first one started around 5:45 p.m. on Delaware Avenue near the St. Clair Estates subdivision. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Hayli Egbert tells EastIdahoNews.com it started in a field next to a house in the area.

Although the blaze was only about half an acre in size, firefighters battled it for about four and a half hours.

“We were able to catch it before any homes were affected,” Egbert says. “We were also able to avoid injuries.”

As firefighters were wrapping up, another fire started on Comish and High Willow Lane in the Comore Loma subdivision about four miles southwest.

The blaze quickly grew to about eight acres. John Tren posted several videos of the fire on the Life in Idaho Falls Facebook page.

“It got very, very close to several homes, but thankfully we had enough agencies out there that prevented the fire from reaching any houses,” says Egbert. “No civilians or firefighters were injured.”

The fire was out by about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, but firefighters had a brush truck on scene overnight to ensure there were no hot spots to start it up again.

It’s not clear whether anyone is being charged in connection with the fire. EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting additional information from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Six fire agencies were involved, including Idaho Falls Fire Department, Central Fire District in Jefferson County, Ucon Fire Department, Bonneville County Fire District 1, Shelley Fire Department and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County Emergency Management Services were there as supporting agencies.

“It was all hands on deck,” Egbert says. “We had pretty much all resources expended trying to cover the fires that were going on.”

Earlier Saturday, the IFFD issued a joint news release on behalf of everyone involved to remind the public that “current conditions are dangerously dry” and that a single spark has the potential to cause major damage. Law enforcement and fire officials are urging the public to avoid using illegal fireworks until further notice and to attend professionally-managed fireworks shows, rather than light them off at home.

“Individuals found in violation of local fireworks ordinances are subject to citation and fines under local ordinances and may be held liable for the costs of any fire suppression efforts and property damage resulting from unlawful fireworks use,” the city of Idaho Falls says in a Saturday morning news release.

Egbert reiterates the importance of being safe with fireworks this Fourth of July.

“With last night’s incident, if something of the same size had occurred across town, we may not have had the resources to handle it all,” she says. “It really took all hands on deck to (put it out) and keep everyone safe.”

This story was originally published by Rett Nelson with East Idaho News.