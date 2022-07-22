Watch Now
Firefighting helicopter crashes into Idaho river, 2 on board

Spc. Glenn M. Anderson/U.S. Army, Courtesy East Idaho News
A U.S.Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to U.S. Army Europe's 12th Combat Aviation Brigade departs a landing zone after unloading Soldiers from USAREUR's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at the Grafenwoehr (Germany) Training Area, March 28, 2014. The CALFEX at the Joint Multinational Training Center was part of a Mission Rehearsal Exercise that brought the two brigades together along with F16 fighters from U.S. Air Forces in Europe to prepare the 12th for it’s upcoming deployment to Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Glenn M. Anderson, USAREUR Public Affairs / Released)
SALMON, Idaho. — A firefighting helicopter with two people aboard crashed Thursday afternoon in the Salmon River in Idaho, officials said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm … a CH-47D Series ‘Chinook’ helicopter operated by ROTAK Helicopter Services with two pilots on board was involved in an accident in the area near Salmon,” ROTAK Helicopter Services told EastIdahoNews.com. “Emergency medical teams are responding to the scene.”

A spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service said an incident management team is handling the crash but further details were not released, including the conditions of the pilots.

The helicopter company said it would issue a full statement once information is confirmed.

The Moose Fire started Sunday about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of North Fork in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The Forest Service said helicopters have been used this week to support ground firefighting resources with water bucket drops.

