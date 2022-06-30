Firefighters respond to Sugar Loaf Fire northeast of Twin Falls

The Borough of Land Management in Twin Falls has responded to a wildfire northeast of the city near Eden.

BLM has sent engines and aircraft to the scene.

According to a tweet from BLM, the fire is estimated to be 3,000 acres. Structures and road construction equipment are threatened as well.

#SugarLoafFire 5 miles W. of Eden. Fire is est. 3,000 acres & running. Structures & road construction equipment are threatened. First Segregation RFD are on scene providing structure protection. 6 engines, 1 dozer & 4 aircraft are on scene. Avoid the area! #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/CXuR2Z9Ycn — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) June 30, 2022

Idaho News 6 has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.