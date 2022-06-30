Watch Now
Firefighters respond to Sugar Loaf Fire northeast of Twin Falls

twin falls fire 1.jpg
Isaiah Sharp
twin falls fire 1.jpg
twin fire 2.jpg
twin fire 3.jpg
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 20:51:18-04

The Borough of Land Management in Twin Falls has responded to a wildfire northeast of the city near Eden.

BLM has sent engines and aircraft to the scene.

According to a tweet from BLM, the fire is estimated to be 3,000 acres. Structures and road construction equipment are threatened as well.

Idaho News 6 has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

