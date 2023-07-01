Firefighters believe the Highway 16 fire was caused by a vehicle towing a trailer

EAGLE, Idaho — Early in the afternoon on Saturday, dispatch began to receive reports of a grass fire along Highway 16, around the intersection at Chaparral Road.

The fire covered just around one acre, but local fire agencies from Eagle, Star and Middleton gave a quick response to the situation.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire was started when a vehicle towing a trailer sparked dry grass next to the highway. The situation was made even worse as winds picked up, causing the fire to spread quickly and making it harder for firefighters to control.

Thankfully, no nearby structures or homes were damaged by the fire due to quick action on the part of the local fire agencies.