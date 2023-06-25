Firefighters and BLM respond to Avimor grass fire

AVIMOR, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management in Boise County is responding to reports of a large fire near Avimor, just 10 miles north of Eagle.

2 fire engines, a bulldozer and a type-1 helicopter are responding to the fire, which now spans around 20 acres according to the BLM.

Authorities believe the grass fire could be a combination of two smaller fires, but they report that the situation should be under control.

The BLM reports that the fire could grow to between 25 and 30 acres in size, but that it should begin to die down at that point.