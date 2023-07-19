Firefighter recovering after medical emergency

BOISE, Idaho — On July 18, a Boise firefighter was hospitalized while responding to a structure fire on S. Cole Rd. According to a statement from the City of Boise, the firefighter suffered a medical emergency as crews worked to extinguish the flames and he was promptly transported to a local hospital where lifesaving measures were initiated.

The firefighter is now out of surgery and is recovering at the hospital in stable condition.

“We are thankful for the quick actions of our Boise Firefighters, Ada County Paramedics and staff at the hospital for providing initial and ongoing lifesaving care to one of our own,” Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said.

The family of the firefighter as well as the crew is being supported through Boise Fire Department's peer support team. There are no additional needs at this time, but an update will be provided to the community if that changes.

Fire crews stayed on the scene for a few hours after to spread out materials and ensure the pile would not reignite. The cause of the fire was unused recycled fireworks. There were no other injuries or structural damages.

