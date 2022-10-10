Fired Caldwell lieutenant wants acquittal after convicted of witness, document tampering

CALDWELL, Idaho — This article was originally published by Alex Brizee in the Idaho Statesman.

Fired Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley — who was found guilty of three federal crimes after an FBI probe — wants the charges against him acquitted or retried.

After a six-day trial, a 12-person jury convicted Hoadley of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. Hoadley was fired from the Caldwell Police Department in May.

He was acquitted of the charge that involved an allegation that he struck a Caldwell man while arresting him in 2017 — a focal point of the FBI’s investigation.

In an 18-page motion filed Friday, Hoadley’s attorney Charles Peterson argued there was “insufficient evidence” to convict Hoadley. Hoadley maintained his innocence throughout the trial and broke down in tears when the judge read the guilty verdict last month.

MOTION ARGUES FOR ACQUITTAL OR RETRIAL

In the motion for acquittal or a retrial, Peterson took issue with the fact that Hoadley was acquitted on one charge, which alleged that he struck a man who was getting arrested, known as B.H., but was convicted of the charge that involved falsifying the police report of the 2017 incident. Peterson in the motion argued that the two charges are “factually connected.”

