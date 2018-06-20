Fire season outlook

BOISE - The first day of summer is just around the corner and warmer temperatures have everybody looking toward fire season.



Experts say so far we are experiencing a normal fire season across the country and right here in Idaho.

"Although we do have an abundance of some of that vegetation in northern Idaho as well as the Northern Rockies, we've also had a lot of water, a lot of precipitation in the Spring so we're not seeing that dry out happen yet. It could potentially happen, we'll just have to keep an eye on that, so far we're expecting around normal temperatures, normal fire season, so we don't foresee that happening as of right now," said Kari Cobb, National Interagency Fire Center spokeswoman.

At this point, all federal wild land firefighters have completed fire training and are ready to be assigned to any fire here at home or across the west.