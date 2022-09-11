Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires.

The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.

This includes lands north of Highway 20 to the northernmost Sawtooth National Forest boundary situated in Blaine, Camas, and portions of Custer, Elmore and Boise counties.

US National Forrest Service



Under these fire restrictions, the following are prohibited:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

The penalty for violating these restrictions may vary depending on the agency. You can face up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations/and or 6 months in prison.

These restrictions will remain in effect until October 31.