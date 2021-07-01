Fire officials urge extreme caution with fireworks this holiday weekend

Meridian and Boise Fire officials are asking residents to use extreme caution when setting off legal fireworks this holiday weekend.

When buying fireworks, residents should keep in mind that they must be legal, 'safe and sane' fireworks and be used with caution.

“Always look for the ‘Safe and Sane’ logo, to verify fireworks are legal before purchasing,” said Meridian Fire Marshal Joe Bongiorno. “Safe and Sane fireworks do not fly into the air or explode, which greatly reduces the risk of injury and fire.”

Boise Fire and Meridian Fire officials are recommending families attend public firework shows instead of having their own displays at home. Ann Morrison Park and the City of Meridian will be hosting shows for the public to attend.

“A fire resulting from the misuse or illegal use of fireworks could result in the responsible party being financially liable for the first response and any damages,” said Boise Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Romeo Gervais. ”It is the responsibility of all of us to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

In order to prevent a fire, Meridian and Boise Fire recommend the following:



Purchase your fireworks from a reliable seller.

Have an adult present to supervise all fireworks activities.

Inspect fireworks for damage before using them.

Have a fire extinguisher or water nearby when setting off fireworks.

Ignite fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings, vehicles, and vegetation.

Set fireworks on a hard paved surface in a wide-open area, with spectators 25’ to 100’ away from the ignition site.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in a bucket of water immediately after use, and before disposing of in the trash.

Store unused fireworks in a cool dry place away from access to children.

DON’T:



Give fireworks to small children.

Point or throw fireworks at another person.

Hold lit fireworks in your hand.

Set off fireworks in a large crowd of people.

Use fireworks by dry grass or flammable materials.

Experiment with homemade fireworks or attempt to alter fireworks.

Ignite fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Attempt to relight malfunctioning fireworks.

Use fireworks that appear to have gotten wet then dried, have loose fuses, appear old or show any other signs of mishandling.

Ignite fireworks if they do not have a “Safe and Sane” label on them.

Firework ordinances vary among cities. If you live in Meridian, click here to learn more about the city's firework ordinance. If you live in Boise, click here.

Residents should be aware of their city’s ordinances prior to purchasing fireworks as some stands inside Ada County might offer fireworks that are illegal within Meridian and Boise city limits.