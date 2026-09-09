Fire officials urge caution as fall temperatures drop

SHOSHONE, Idaho — Fire officials say warmer daytime temperatures remain a wildfire concern this fall despite cooler overnight and early morning conditions, citing little rain and dry vegetation.

Adam Leija with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service said relative humidity levels overnight help keep fires somewhat controlled.

“As those relative humidity’s come up during the night, it helps keep that fire somewhat controlled, contained, helps to keep it down,” Leija said. “But throughout the day, as the moisture starts to be driven off through the sun, everything warming up, the fire activity will pick back up.”

Leija said fire safety remains important because of the number of human-caused fires in the region.

“85% of the fires started here in southern Idaho are a human start,” Leija said.

Human-caused fires can include vehicle issues such as a dragging chain, underinflated tires or poorly maintained brakes, as well as unattended campfires.

Leija said campers should use designated fire areas.

“When folks are camping, you know, we just got to make sure that, again, they are in a designated area,” Leija said. “Make sure there’s no children or pets playing around it. And you want to keep that campfire 15 feet away from a tent or your vehicle or trees.”

Leija said a fire contained by a ring of rocks or another barrier still cannot be left unattended overnight.

“If you’re done for the evening, you should make sure you extinguish that fire before you go to bed,” Leija said.

Campfires are not the only potential wildfire source outdoors. Lanterns, stoves and barbecues can also ignite fires.

Leija said hunters should extinguish warming fires before leaving an area.

“We just ask that the hunters extinguish their warming fires when they do leave, when they hit the trail, when they decide to leave,” Leija said. “And same thing, make sure that they’re extinguished.”

Leija said anyone who sees a fire start to spread should leave the area and call 911.

This article was originally published by Penelope Anderson with KMVT.