Fire lookouts eyed for National Register of Historic Places

BOISE, ID - Federal officials are taking public comments on the possible listing in the National Register of Historic Places of two Idaho fire lookouts.

The National Park Service is considering the Gardiner Peak Lookout in the Nez Perce National Forest and the Salmon Mountain Lookout in the Bitterroot National Forest.

Both lookouts are in Idaho County in north-central Idaho.

The Gardiner Peak Lookout was built in 1953 at an elevation of 6,597 feet and is regularly staffed for fire detection during the wildfire season.

The Salmon Mountain Lookout built in 1949 at an elevation of 8,943 feet and is also staffed for fire detection.

The National Park Service is taking comments on the nominations through March 29.

(by The Associated Press)

