Fire in the Boise foothills over the weekend determined to be human-caused

Boise foothills fire
Courtesy Boise Fire Department
Posted at 6:06 PM, Aug 09, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday evening, Boise Fire Department responded to a fire around the 7400 block of Pierce Park Lane.

Firefighters battled the blaze through the night and were able to contain the fire by Monday morning, according to the Boise Fire Twitter account.

Idaho Statesman reported on Monday the fire was human-caused.

With the wet spring in the area delayed the fire season, but also caused much more vegetation to grow. That vegetation is now dried out.

With the increase in residents and recreational activities in the foothills, Brian Hampton with BLM reminds people to always be aware of the risks of fire.

“Recreate responsibly," Hampton said. "If you’re out in the forest or the dessert make sure your camp fire is put out, make sure it’s cold to the touch when you leave. If you’re towing a recreational vehicle, be it a boat or a four-by-four or a side by side, make sure your chains aren’t dragging. Check your wheel bearings. There’s lots of little things the public can do to help prevent fires.”

