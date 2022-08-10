Fire in the Boise foothills over the weekend determined to be human-caused

BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday evening, Boise Fire Department responded to a fire around the 7400 block of Pierce Park Lane.

Firefighters battled the blaze through the night and were able to contain the fire by Monday morning, according to the Boise Fire Twitter account.

Update: Fire is 100% contained. Boise Fire will keep one crew out until midday today to make sure nothing flares up. We’ve shut down through traffic on Pierce Park to Cartwright Rd but it will reopen later this morning. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) August 8, 2022

Idaho Statesman reported on Monday the fire was human-caused.

With the wet spring in the area delayed the fire season, but also caused much more vegetation to grow. That vegetation is now dried out.

With the increase in residents and recreational activities in the foothills, Brian Hampton with BLM reminds people to always be aware of the risks of fire.

“Recreate responsibly," Hampton said. "If you’re out in the forest or the dessert make sure your camp fire is put out, make sure it’s cold to the touch when you leave. If you’re towing a recreational vehicle, be it a boat or a four-by-four or a side by side, make sure your chains aren’t dragging. Check your wheel bearings. There’s lots of little things the public can do to help prevent fires.”