Fire in southwest Boise leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries, destroys home

A fire at a southwest Boise home sent two adults to the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries early Monday.

Boise Fire Department responded to the fire in the 10,000-block of West Huntwood Drive after 2 a.m. Monday. An adult male and an adult female were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, according to Boise Fire Department.

Boise Fire responded to heavy fire on W. Huntwood around 2am today. Two adults were taken to the hospital w/ severe injuries. One firefighter was also treated and released. Firefighters controlled the fire within 3 hours. The cause is under investigation. https://t.co/9b416tmwB3 pic.twitter.com/Q2z2lbjlMJ — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) July 19, 2021

The fire "destroyed" most of the home, including a car in the attached carport. Crews controlled the fire within three hours and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for stitches on a laceration, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to BFD.