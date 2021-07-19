Watch
Fire in southwest Boise leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries, destroys home

Boise Fire Department
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 15:53:29-04

A fire at a southwest Boise home sent two adults to the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries early Monday.

Boise Fire Department responded to the fire in the 10,000-block of West Huntwood Drive after 2 a.m. Monday. An adult male and an adult female were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, according to Boise Fire Department.

The fire "destroyed" most of the home, including a car in the attached carport. Crews controlled the fire within three hours and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for stitches on a laceration, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to BFD.

