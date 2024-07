FRUITLAND, Idaho — We're seeing overnight reports of a major fire in Fruitland.

We've reached out to the Fruitland Sheriff's Office who tell us they'll release more information shortly, however, according to Facebook comments, the fire is across from Fruitland City Hall.

At this time it appears the only structural damage is to a pole barn and some old farm trucks.

We'll have live on-air coverage for you at 11 a.m. and have updates here as we learn more.

Thumbnail photo courtesy: Tyson Presher.