Fire damages Caldwell mobile home

CALDWELL, ID - An early-morning two-alarm fire heavily damaged a Caldwell mobile home Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Arrowhead Drive, near the Caldwell Airport.

Crews from the Caldwell, Nampa, Middleton and Star Fire Departments were called to the scene, since the fire threatened nearby mobile homes and vehicles, according to a Canyon Country dispatcher.

“We’ll likely be out here all day mopping up,” said Caldwell Fire Department Battalion Chief Bud Brayson.

Initial reports say no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

