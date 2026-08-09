Fire crews respond to 183 new fire starts nationwide as millions of acres continue to burn

Wildfire season continues to blaze millions of acres in the United States, and the past day has challenged crews with numerous new starts nationwide.

In just one day, 183 new fires, including 8 new large wildfires, were reported, according to an update on Aug. 9 from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Officials say that across the country, firefighters are working to contain 94 large wildfires with 30,419 personnel assigned to incidents nationwide. These responses include 645 crews, 1,870 engines, and 226 helicopters.

This update comes as the Big Grass Fire has spread to over 513,000 acres.

NIFC says that extreme fire behavior is present across multiple geographic areas and reminds the public that early suppression of new fire starts is key.

"The vast majority of wildfires are contained within 24 hours of their discovery, also known as the initial attack stage; these fires do not get large enough to be listed on the incident management summary report," NIFC says.