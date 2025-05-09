Fire burns down mobile home on Fort Hall Reservation

IDAHO — A mobile home, now a complete loss after a fire on the Fort Hall Reservation on Thursday evening.

The Tribal Office of Emergency Management says the fire is believed to have started in a burn pit, which then spread to a pile of tires before the mobile home caught fire. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Additionally, the Office says 5 acres of brush and fields in the Michaud Creek area also burned.

Tribal Office of Emergency Management



Photo Courtesy: Tribal Office of Emergency Management



Fort Hall Fire EMS contained the fire at 8:07 p.m. on Thursday, and continued to monitor for hot spots.

The Office says two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and were later released.