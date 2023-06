KUNA, ID — A fire has broken out just south of Black Creek Reservoir. It was reported that the fire started around 4:54 Wednesday evening. The fire has burned an estimated 100 acres so far.

No structures have been damaged by the fire.

The Bureau of Land Management is responding to the emergency. They have sent out an air tanker, four engines, two dozers and a water tender.

For the latest updates, be sure to check the Bureau of Land Management's website, as well as their Twitter and Facebook.