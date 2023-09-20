Fire burning 5 miles southeast of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management has reported that The Bonneville Fire is burning approximately 5 miles southeast of Boise.

Currently estimated at 30 acres, the BLM expects to have the blaze contained by 6:00pm on Wednesday, though no control date has been given.

As of now, there are no traffic concerns due to the fire.

Crews battling the blaze include 4 overheads, engines, dozers, and crews from the BLM, Ada County Fire, and Mountain Home. The group includes a hotshot crew and fire investigation crew.

The cause of the blaze has not been reported.

