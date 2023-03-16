Filmfort is just a week away, how big is film culture in Boise and how is it growing?

BOISE, Idaho — With Treefort starting up next week, its offshoot Filmfort is just around the corner as well. The three-day film festival has been a hit for several years and people can expect new things coming this year, including a live scoring event to close out the festival on Saturday night.

In the past few years, the festival has had to be contained because of the ongoing pandemic concerns. But this year the festival is excited to be back in full force. Its success over the last decade has helped build film culture around the Gem State.

“I’m constantly told by directors how impressed they are with Boise art communities and Treefort in general and what an amazing space it creates for Artists," said Chelsea Smith, the Director of Filmfort. "We really get to show off what we have here in Idaho as well, and sometimes we have folks that come back and want to make more films here in Boise or at least share them here."

A large part of building the culture is making sure it can constantly grow. A key aspect of that growth can be credited to Boise State University, which has a very productive film program. One of the most unique parts of the program is the Narrative TV Initiative where students get the chance to produce a television series or feature film each year. Students will spend semesters doing pre-production, casting, and other things productions see in the real world.

Rulon Wood, an Associate Professor in the Boise State film program, says the hands-on experience the students get is unique.

“We get a chance to make a full-blown professional quality feature film or television series every year and I just don’t think that happens at very many film schools," says Wood.

Filmfort starts on Thursday, March 23rd. For a full list of venues, films, and ways to get tickets, visit their website here.